How to Order Free At-Home COVID Tests

With COVID cases rising again throughout the nation, it is important to keep a test or two handy.

The government website for requests for free COVID-19 at-home tests is now accepting a third round of orders.

The White House made an announcement on Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

Those who have difficulty accessing the website online or need help placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 for assistance.

Free at-home tests are currently available at covidtests.gov. No insurance is required.

Be safe and stay healthy!

