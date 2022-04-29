North Carolina’s Second Chance Act opens doors for the incarcerated

CLOSE
North Carolina’s Second Chance Act endured the rigors of the legislative process in 2020 and is giving hope to people with arrest records and convictions. Although the criteria for a second chance has conditions, an opportunity for the formerly incarcerated to change the trajectory of their lives is a huge investment, and enormously important to society. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Attorney Kenneth D. Snow of the Snow Legal Group about the Second Chance Act and its second year of implementation.