Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you know someone looking for a fun seasonal job, Carowinds is looking to hire hundreds of workers for the 2022 season. The park is planning to pay employees $15 an hour. Park officials say that Carowinds will hold a hiring fair today, Monday, Feb. 21. In-person and virtual interviews will be available on the Carowinds website. In-person interviews will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday.

2,000 positions are looking to be filled in the following areas:

Ride operators

Merchandise and games

Park Services

Food and beverage

Admissions

Safety and Security

Entertainment and more Carowinds employees will get free admission to the park, discounts, and a flexible work schedule. Read the full story here.

Carowinds Looking to Hire Hundreds of Workers was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: