After months of being stuck at home due to COVID-19, travelers are ready to get back out. “Revenge travel” is the peak of travelers rushing to book trips and vacations to make up for lost time. With COVID-19 cases decreasing in many areas, experts expect a surge in revenge travel. Travel agents, hotels, and restaurants have already seen major increases in demand over the past week. Will you be traveling soon? Read the full story here.
Experts are Expecting a Surge in Revenge Travel was originally published on 1053rnb.com
