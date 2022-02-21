Charlotte
Experts are Expecting a Surge in Revenge Travel

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

After months of being stuck at home due to COVID-19, travelers are ready to get back out. “Revenge travel” is the peak of travelers rushing to book trips and vacations to make up for lost time. With COVID-19 cases decreasing in many areas, experts expect a surge in revenge travel. Travel agents, hotels, and restaurants have already seen major increases in demand over the past week. Will you be traveling soon? Read the full story here. 

