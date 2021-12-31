Mecklenburg County’s Participatory Budget Program Gives Public Real Power

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Mecklenburg County Participatory Budget Program gives county residents real power in determining how dollars are spent on a selected projects. More specifically, the public will “have an opportunity to vote on the approved projects for each County Commission District.” ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Christine Edwards principal at Amplify Consulting, will serve as the program’s project coordinator; she will develop the community engagement strategy and facilitate project goals and Enovia Bedford, founder at VettDeck, is a marketing, sponsorship, and business development expert. Bedford and her team will create a wide-reaching communications strategy via traditional marketing methods and innovative efforts such as community ambassadorship, influencer style outreach, and social media engagement.

