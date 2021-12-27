GEST Transportation Carts Debuts in the Queen City

CLOSE
The Green Easy Safe Transportation (GEST) carts is providing a service that’s accessible, fun and most importantly, free in several major cities in the country, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit and Los Angeles. The GEST carts has now debuted in Charlotte and there’s already a buzz about this innovative service – which will provide transportation for residents and visitors from the City’s uptown to the South End. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Patrick Dye, co-founder of the Green Easy Safe Transportation and Corey Johnson, Franchise owner of GEST Carts.
Also On Praise 100.9: