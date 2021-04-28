Health
Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Go Outside Without a Mask, CDC says

President Biden Delivers Remarks On Administration's COVID-19 Response

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines on Tuesday saying fully vaccinated Americans do not need face masks anymore unless they are in a large crowd.

The CDC’s new “interim public health recommendations” details activities fully vaccinated can resume.

  • Walking, running, hiking or biking outdoors alone or with members of their household
  • Attending small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends
  • Attending small outdoor gatherings with a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people
  • Dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from multiple households

President Joe Biden spoke from the White House lawn on the new CDC guidance.

“Go get the shot. It’s never been easier. And once you’re fully vaccinated, you can go without a mask when you’re outside and away from big crowds.”

The CDC says you’re considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second shot when receiving Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson.
