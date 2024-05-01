Singer Y’Anna Crawley Finds Her Voice and Inspires Through Acting and Music

Y’Anna Crawley, a singer-songwriter with a powerful voice and story, recently appeared on the radio show “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell.” During the interview, Crawley discussed her experiences in acting and music, revealing a journey of self-discovery and inspiration.

Crawley’s acting experience included a pre-Broadway production called “Speak Me Into Broadway,” where she played the lead role of Effie. Connecting with the character’s journey, Crawley shared, “It was amazing. And what I found out, um, life is art.” This resonated experience wasn’t just about acting; it provided valuable technical lessons. Crawley learned the importance of pacing herself vocally, explaining, “You don’t have to sing hard every night because you gotta do this Thursday, Friday, Saturday, twice on Saturday, and and once on Sunday.”

However, the stage wasn’t Crawley’s only platform for expression. She also presented a one-woman show in the DMV area, a deeply personal performance that required immense courage. Crawley shared, “The one woman show was my reality. So it was very emotional because I spoke about my life from early childhood, all the way up.” The emotional honesty resonated with the audience of 250 women, with some even expressing surprise at aspects of her story.

Crawley feels a strong connection to her faith and believes the one-woman show was a divinely guided moment where she became a vessel to uplift others. Describing the experience, Crawley said, “And when I got off this stage, it was like I didn’t even remember. It was a divine moment. You know how when God imparts into you, you don’t remember that moment?”

Y’Anna Crawley’s journey is a testament to the power of vulnerability. She not only found her own voice but also inspired others to share their stories and embrace their journeys on and off the stage.

