AAA Survey: Nearly half North Carolinians are comfortable taking trips again, vaccines being one of the top reasons

Since more people are rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID vaccine, traveler’s confidence to take trips has grown as summer approaches. According to an AAA survey, nearly half of North Carolinians (48%) are more willing to fly and stay in hotels. Whereas in January only 26% of travelers were comfortable.

The top reasons North Carolinians say they feel more comfortable traveling now is due to vaccines and increased safety measures taken by airlines and hotels. AAA reports, more than a third (35%) say they have received the vaccine. Even more (42%) base their confidence on masks and sanitization. Charlotte Douglas Airport announced they expect a busy travel season for spring and summer as the numbers steadily rise.

You can view AAA full survey here.

“After a full year in a global pandemic, there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel that our AAA travel agents are seeing tremendous enthusiasm from North Carolinians who are eager to plan a trip,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “While many want to wait until the summer, some have already received their vaccine and are motivated to travel now.”

The airport says throughout March Charlotte airport seen 18,000 to 19,000 daily local passengers, which they say is among CLT’s highest since the start of the pandemic in mid-March 2020. The airport also welcomed tens of thousands of connecting passengers each day.

According to the survey:

61% of North Carolinians expect to travel in 2021

36% of travelers will take their next 3-day trip before June

69% of North Carolinians say they would be traveling more if there was not a pandemic

45% of North Carolinians say they will feel more comfortable traveling when they are fully vaccinated

Trips, Transportation and Lodging

North Carolinians appear to be more willing to fly and stay in a hotel or resort. According to the survey:

54% of North Carolinians are comfortable staying in a hotel/resort

36% are comfortable taking a flight

The most popular vacations for Q2 travelers are:

Beach destinations (46%)

Resort vacation (all-inclusive/multi-amenity hotels) (19%)

National/state parks (18%)

