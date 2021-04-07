CLOSE
Community
HomeCommunity

AAA Survey: Nearly half North Carolinians are comfortable taking trips again, vaccines being one of the top reasons

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Travellers arrive for Eurostar to Paris

Source: Phil Lewis/WENN / WENN

Since more people are rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID vaccine, traveler’s confidence to take trips has grown as summer approaches. According to an AAA survey, nearly half of North Carolinians (48%) are more willing to fly and stay in hotels. Whereas in January only 26% of travelers were comfortable.

The top reasons North Carolinians say they feel more comfortable traveling now is due to vaccines and increased safety measures taken by airlines and hotels.  AAA reports, more than a third (35%) say they have received the vaccine. Even more (42%) base their confidence on masks and sanitization. Charlotte Douglas Airport announced they expect a busy travel season for spring and summer as the numbers steadily rise.

You can view AAA full survey here.

“After a full year in a global pandemic, there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel that our AAA travel agents are seeing tremendous enthusiasm from North Carolinians who are eager to plan a trip,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “While many want to wait until the summer, some have already received their vaccine and are motivated to travel now.”

The airport says throughout March Charlotte airport seen 18,000 to 19,000 daily local passengers, which they say is among CLT’s highest since the start of the pandemic in mid-March 2020. The airport also welcomed tens of thousands of connecting passengers each day.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

 

According to the survey: 

  • 61% of North Carolinians expect to travel in 2021
  • 36% of travelers will take their next 3-day trip before June
  • 69% of North Carolinians say they would be traveling more if there was not a pandemic
  • 45% of North Carolinians say they will feel more comfortable traveling when they are fully vaccinated

Trips, Transportation and Lodging

North Carolinians appear to be more willing to fly and stay in a hotel or resort. According to the survey:

  • 54% of North Carolinians are comfortable staying in a hotel/resort
  • 36% are comfortable taking a flight

The most popular vacations for Q2 travelers are: 

  • Beach destinations (46%)
  • Resort vacation (all-inclusive/multi-amenity hotels) (19%)
  • National/state parks (18%)

 

SOURCE

 

 

#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts

18 photos Launch gallery

#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts

Continue reading #WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts

#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts

[caption id="attachment_961926" align="alignnone" width="420"] Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty[/caption] If going viral was like a basketball game, Chet Hanks AKA Shabba Hanks is a walking bucket. The son of famed actor Tom Hanks took to Instagram to declare the upcoming warm season as being a “White Boy Summer” but he clarified exactly what he meant in hilarious fashion. For whatever reason, the actor, full name Chester Marlon Hanks, shot a video of himself in a car speaking to his 373,000 followers to share his projection for the year. Realizing that calling for a “White Boy Summer” would raise more than enough curious eyebrows, Hanks made sure to clarify that he doesn’t mean a certain type of white boy but folks like himself, Jon B, Jack Harlow, and others who supposedly aren’t of the Trumpian side of the equation. Naturally, the video got the reaction Hanks was seeking, and this time, he used his actual speaking voice and not the Caribbean patois he employed that inspired his Shabba Hanks nickname. It isn’t all viral videos with Hanks too as he had a role in last year’s hit Showtime limited series Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, and more. Hanks also had a role in a recent NCIS: New Orleans episode, and previously starred in the series Shameless and Empire among other appearances. It goes without saying that while some folks are taking the video as Hanks having a little fun, there are a number of people who feel like he’s a touch out of pocket and should relax his White Boy Summer antics lest he obtains an unwelcome fade. We’ve got the reactions to his video, along with the clip in question, below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CM5sjzbgyQr/ — Photo: Getty

 

The Latest:

AAA Survey: Nearly half North Carolinians are comfortable taking trips again, vaccines being one of the top reasons  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Videos
Latest
Fully vaccinated people can resume travel at ‘low…
 6 days ago
04.02.21
10 items
All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor…
 4 weeks ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close