Black Girl Magic LIVE: 3 women share inspiring stories and advice on cultivating black girl magic

CULTIVATING BLACK GIRL MAGIC!

After a month full of celebrating Black Girl Magic, Olympia D of 105.3 RNB, Melanie Pratt of Praise Charlotte 100.9, and Jackie Paige of 92.7 The Block spoke with three amazing women who shared inspiring stories and advice on cultivating black girl magic.
Special Guest:
Tonia Lewis, Certified, International Freedom & Success Coach
Ohavia Philips, Talk Show Host of The Oh Show
Lakeisha Armstrong-Grier, Urban Med Spa & Weight Loss Center, Assistant Manager

[caption id="attachment_3277219" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] The day is finally here! We are ready to end this 4-year nightmare with a new wave of productive energy. In honor of our first African American and Asian American Vice President, ladies are showing their solidarity with Kamala Harris by throwing on their pearls and chucks. As you may know, our Vice President is a proud Alpha Kappa Alpha, so pearls are a major part of her sorority lineage. She’s also been spotted in well-tailored suits, a voluptuous doobie, and a pair of Converse. The look, although simple, speaks to the laid back, casual, down-to-earth, efficient vibes that Harris exudes. As a result, Black women have pulled out their 20 pearls and Chuck Taylors to show their support for our Vice President. https://twitter.com/HelloBeautiful/status/1351910037439057922 This is a historical, monumental, memorable day for Black women, and women of color everywhere. From the days of advocating for voter’s rights, to becoming the first African American Vice President in United States history, we are proud to witness this day in our history. It is beautiful to watch Black women from all over the United States show off their chucks and pearls. As we lift up our Vice President today, we also want to highlight the ladies who are showing their support. Check out all the fly girls out there proudly wearing their pearls and Converse.

 

 

Black Girl Magic LIVE: 3 women share inspiring stories and advice on cultivating black girl magic  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

