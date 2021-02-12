Black Gun Ownership: A Discussion of Responsibility, Rights and Risks

A surge in gun purchases in the Black Community parallels escalating tensions sweeping the nation. As hate groups and fringe conspiracy theorists enjoy mainstream popularity, African American families are exercising their rights to protect themselves in large numbers. Still, urgent fears exists that negative interactions with police and increase in violence in the community will undermine efforts to fully enjoy the right to bear arms as afforded by the United States Constitution. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, delved into these issues with Shamon Scull, Certified Lead Instructor of the Pistol Basic Training Course, Freedom 4 U.

