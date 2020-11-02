Actress Alfre Woodard Urges Strong Election Day Turnout

With over 95 million votes cast in early and vote-by-mail, strong voter turnout is essential for the Biden/Harris ticket to secure both the Electoral Collage and Popular vote. It’s anticipated vote counts can exceed 156 million when the dust settles. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland talks with award winning actress, producer and political activist, Alfre Woodard about election turnout, Vice President Biden’s possible win and Sen. Kamala Harris potentially becoming the first woman and Black woman to be Vice President of the United States.

