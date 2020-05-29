Covid-19 and Pre-Existing Conditions: A Perfect Storm for African Americans

There are significant health disparities plaguing the African American community. A close examination of the metrics that provides analysis of the portrait of health in the African American community reveals there’s a long road ahead for things to change. Men are 30% and women are 60% more likely to have high blood pressure. Diabetes and obesity continues to weigh heavy on black men, women and children. This is significant as the Coronavirus appears to disproportionately impact the African American community because of pre-existing conditions. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland, delves into this issue with Cornell P. Wright, Executive Director of the DHHS Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities.

Also On Praise 100.9: