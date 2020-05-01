A Virtual Approach to encourage 2020 Census Count

Several months before local and state officials issued Stay-At-Home orders to slow the growth of the Cornovirus in North Carolina, Judith Brown and James Lee of Project 70 Forward marshaled a host of of other community groups, civil and business organizations and Radio One Charlotte to launch the 2020 Census Block Party. It was an effort to target areas of the city where the Census count ten years ago were extremely low. As the local officials decide how to slowly end its Stay-At-Home orders, Brown and Lee, in conjunction with their community partners are exploring alternative means to fulfill their mission. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Judith Brown, Executive Director of Project 7O Forward and James Lee about their new efforts.

