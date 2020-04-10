Finding Inspiration Amid Global Crisis

Charlotte
| 04.10.20
Dismiss
Arkevious Armstrong and Moe Tilus

Source: Arkevious Armstrong and Moe Tilus / Ron Holland

As the global pandemic, Covid-19, continues to sweep across our nation, it’s critically important that we find inspiration amid the anxiety and dread people are experiencing. This is especially true as citizens are asked to adhere to Stay-At-Home orders issued by government officials. How do we stay engaged, remain hopeful and indeed inspired. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with two of Charlotte’s sought-after Inspirationalists and Motivational speakers, Arkevious Armstrong, Author of ‘Destined for Greatness’ and ‘Confidence from Within,’  and Entrepreneur, Moe Tilus. 

 

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Rapper Master P Supports Elderly Residents During Pandemic
 1 day ago
04.09.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
Photos
Close