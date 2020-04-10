Finding Inspiration Amid Global Crisis

As the global pandemic, Covid-19, continues to sweep across our nation, it’s critically important that we find inspiration amid the anxiety and dread people are experiencing. This is especially true as citizens are asked to adhere to Stay-At-Home orders issued by government officials. How do we stay engaged, remain hopeful and indeed inspired. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with two of Charlotte’s sought-after Inspirationalists and Motivational speakers, Arkevious Armstrong, Author of ‘Destined for Greatness’ and ‘Confidence from Within,’ and Entrepreneur, Moe Tilus.

