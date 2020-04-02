Pastor Mike Jr. With The Motivational Moment

During these uncertain times we could all use a little motivation. Pastor Mike Jr. joined the Willie Moore Jr. show recently to share some motivation in the motivational moment. He declared that we have peace and are healed. As we approach Easter he says that “if he can get up” so can we. We should also follow Jesus and sacrifice for others. We should come together and love one anther and together we can beat the coronavirus.

