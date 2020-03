The state Division of Motor Vehicles will close 61 of its driver’s license offices across the state

and offer appointments only at the remaining offices to try to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The DMV will keep open 54 driver’s license offices statewide,

but will no longer offer road tests except for commercial driver’s licenses and medical reassessments.

NC DMV closing many of its offices due to coronavirus was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Chirl Girl

Also On Praise 100.9: