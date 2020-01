Now that we’re in a new year and decade, a new approach to achieving dreams and goals is required. Also critical is a new outlook in 2020, as well as renewed vigor to tackle the challenges ahead as it relates to career advancement, employment opportunities and entrepreneurial endeavors. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into these issues with Courtney Rhodes, Founder of Career Society, LLC and Erikca Spradley, Founder and CEO of Confident Career Woman.

