You’ve heard the old saying that The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree, well gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard posted a video backing that old saying.
Karen shared with her Instagram followers a video of her playing the piano and singing “Friend in Me” by The Wallsgroup along with her grandson. The caption read, “Stirring up the gift! Singing with my grandson Jacob “. And little Jacob has got some pipes on him!
We may have another gospel artist coming from the family, what do you think?
The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far: Watch Karen Clark Sheard Sing With Her Grandson was originally published on joycolumbus.com