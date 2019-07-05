Sugar Creek Charter School Celebrates 20 Years and Academic Success

When Charter Schools out perform traditional public schools, it’s a clear indication that the initial assumptions made about charter schools are either collapsing or at least losing a great deal of momentum as these schools make enormous academic strides. The Sugar Creek Charter School in Charlotte for instance, is enjoying immense growth and academic success. The school as a great B assessment. And in the last 20 years they’ve experienced enormous growth from 400 to 1,700 students today. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into a host of Sugar Creek Charter School’s programs with Crystal Barnes, the school’s Elementary Dean of Students and Behavior Specialist.

