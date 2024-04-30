Listen Live
Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Published on April 30, 2024

According to North Carolina Lottery officials, a lottery victor from Kannapolis is attributing his win to his sister’s foresight.

David Atwell, a resident of Kannapolis, purchased his winning $1 Cash 5 ticket at a Jiffy Quik on Sloop Avenue, successfully matching all five numbers. He collected his prize in Raleigh on Monday, walking away with $598,591 after taxes. Queen City News says the odds of Atwell’s victory were 1 in 962,598.

