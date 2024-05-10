EXCLUSIVE Album Release & Birthday Party for Pastor Deitrick Haddon

It’s an EXCLUSIVE album release and birthday party for Pastor Deitrick Haddon!
His new music – the album titled One Night In California, drops Friday May 17 and you can be a VIP in the room to hear an EXCLUSIVE performance and interview with Deitrick! May 17 is his actual birthday, so we’ll have cake – but the gifts are for you!
It’s a special afternoon with the Grammy-nominated, Stellar Award-Winning Star of the Preachers of LA – Deitrick Haddon! Friday, May 17 from 1p to 3pm. It’s a day party at Society at 229, and you are invited – but only 50 special listeners and a guest will get VIP access!
Text the word BIRTHDAY to 60796 for your chance to join Praise 100.9 for an EXCLUSIVE Album Release & Birthday Party for D-Haddy!
More from Praise 100.9
-
Pastor Keion Henderson Addresses Backlash For Telling Women to Hush During Worship
-
Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year
-
Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]
-
10 Ways To Uplift Your Spirits When You’re Having a Bad Day
-
Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?
-
Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America's Favorite Teachers!
-
4 Ways To Build Intimacy With God
-
WATCH: Willie Moore Jr.’s Version Of A ‘5 Star Chick’