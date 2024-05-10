Listen Live
Home

EXCLUSIVE Album Release & Birthday Party for Pastor Deitrick Haddon

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Album Release & Birthday Party for Pastor Deitrick Haddon

Source: iOne Digital

It’s an EXCLUSIVE album release and birthday party for Pastor Deitrick Haddon!

His new music – the album titled One Night In California, drops Friday May 17 and you can be a VIP in the room to hear an EXCLUSIVE performance and interview with Deitrick! May 17 is his actual birthday, so we’ll have cake – but the gifts are for you!

It’s a special afternoon with the Grammy-nominated, Stellar Award-Winning Star of the Preachers of LA – Deitrick Haddon! Friday, May 17 from 1p to 3pm. It’s a day party at Society at 229, and you are invited – but only 50 special listeners and a guest will get VIP access!

Related Stories

Text the word BIRTHDAY to 60796 for your chance to join Praise 100.9 for an EXCLUSIVE Album Release & Birthday Party for D-Haddy!

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
News

Pastor Keion Henderson Addresses Backlash For Telling Women to Hush During Worship

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Lifestyle

Humility in Worship: What Does Worship Really Look Like?

Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year
News

Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Wellness

4 Ways To Build Intimacy With God

Willie Moore Jr Show

WATCH: Willie Moore Jr.’s Version Of A ‘5 Star Chick’

9 items
Entertainment

Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close