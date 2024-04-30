Listen Live
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Alcatraz prison cell

Source: Marc Dufresne / Getty

Four individuals have been apprehended following a probe into an illicit gambling enterprise, during which deputies uncovered narcotics and firearms, as per the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, April 12, law enforcement officers from Anson and Richmond counties executed search warrants at the Lilesville Game Room on West Wall Street and a residence situated at 100 Fellowship Drive in Hamlet, N.C. Authorities discovered firearms, drugs, and a sum of cash during the operation.

Per Queen City News, 67-year-old Monir Gorgy Scafik Dawoud, 54-year-old David Lee Painter and 52-year-old Denise Ann Painter were all booked in the Anson County Jail under a $5,000 secure bond, while Mary Christal Cummings, 53, was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

gambling local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year
News

Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot

9 items
Entertainment

Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]

“Vote” Pins in a Row
Local

Absentee Voting Opens for Statewide GOP Second Primary

Lifestyle

Miracles Are Voice Activated | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism

Lifestyle

Think And Grow Richer And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Mint Museum...
Local

The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close