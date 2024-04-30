Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Four individuals have been apprehended following a probe into an illicit gambling enterprise, during which deputies uncovered narcotics and firearms, as per the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, April 12, law enforcement officers from Anson and Richmond counties executed search warrants at the Lilesville Game Room on West Wall Street and a residence situated at 100 Fellowship Drive in Hamlet, N.C. Authorities discovered firearms, drugs, and a sum of cash during the operation.

Per Queen City News, 67-year-old Monir Gorgy Scafik Dawoud, 54-year-old David Lee Painter and 52-year-old Denise Ann Painter were all booked in the Anson County Jail under a $5,000 secure bond, while Mary Christal Cummings, 53, was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond.

Read the full story here