Did you know that Black Americans have a $1 trillion dollar spending power? As a matter of fact, Black buying power increased by 108% between 2000 and 2017, outperforming the 97% increase in total buying power. Radio One has partnered with black businesses in Charlotte to create a “ Buy Black Charlotte” directory identifying black businesses in the Charlotte area in an effort to encourage listeners to buy black every day. Buy Black. Buy Local.

Buy Black Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com

