Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Buy Black Charlotte

Buy Black Charlotte

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Did you know that Black Americans have a $1 trillion dollar spending power? As a matter of fact, Black buying power increased by 108% between 2000 and 2017, outperforming the 97% increase in total buying power. Radio One has partnered with black businesses in Charlotte to create a “ Buy Black Charlotte” directory identifying black businesses in the Charlotte area in an effort to encourage listeners to buy black every day. Buy BlackBuy Local.

Buy Black Charlotte  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Fired! ‘Racist’ Michigan Morgue Workers Accused Of ‘Eating…
 23 hours ago
08.04.20
‘An Act Of Intimidation’: Pastor Slams Unapproved Blue…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Photos
Close