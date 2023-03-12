Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 95th Annual Oscars

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 95th Annual Academy Awards show, also known as the Oscars, is in full swing, and to state the obvious, we’re rooting for everyone Black! The prominent night in entertainment will honor films and all their working parts, released in 2022.

Anticipation is running high as the world cheers on Angela Bassett for her Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up ballad are nominated for Best Original Song in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Camille Friend is nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Ruth Carter is nominated for Best Costume Design for the film as well. Brian Tyree Henry is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeaway.

While we’re excited to see our faves receive their flowers, we’re equally thrilled to see the glorious gowns and dapper suits to flood the Oscars red carpet. There are a few people we are looking forward to seeing because they never disappoint. Rihanna’s pregnancy fashion was sexy but chic; how will she dress her bump for the Academy Awards? Zendaya has always served jaw-dropping looks wherever she goes; what will her and Law Roach cook up this time around?

There’s lots to look forward to tonight, but we’re going to start with the fashion. Grab your popcorn and check out the best looks to hit the carpet of the 95th Academy Awards.

