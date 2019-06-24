The BET Awards was full of great honors, tributes, fashion and more, but you already know what we loved most: seeing the hosts of the upcoming season of BET’s Sunday Best perform together. Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price took the show to church last night. In case you missed it:

See photos from their appearance the 2019 BET Awards below…

RELATED: BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ To Return To Television!

RELATED: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019! was originally published on GetUpErica.com