The BET Awards was full of great honors, tributes, fashion and more, but you already know what we loved most: seeing the hosts of the upcoming season of BET’s Sunday Best perform together. Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price took the show to church last night. In case you missed it:
See photos from their appearance the 2019 BET Awards below…
PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019! was originally published on GetUpErica.com
BET Awards 2019 – Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Erica Campbell attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2019 – Roaming Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Kirk Franklin, Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds, and Erica Campbell perform onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
2019 BET Awards – Press Room
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Jonathan McReynolds poses for portrait at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
BET Awards 2019 – Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Erica Campbell and Jonathan McReynolds perform onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET)
2019 BET Awards – Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, and Erica Campbell perform onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
2019 BET Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Tammy Collins (L) and Kirk Franklin attend the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)