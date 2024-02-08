Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Koryn Hawthorne is gearing up to drop her highly anticipated album, ‘ On God ‘, Friday, February 9th. The Abbeville, Louisiana native gave her fans an exclusive listen a day prior to the release of her album. Gospel singer and Praise 102.5 personality, Jekalyn Carr provided us with great energy and hosted this exclusive event. Let’s just say Ms.Hawthorne did not disappoint!

Check out the full recap of this amazing event below.

Koryn Hawthorne Exclusive ‘On God’ Album Listening Party [Photos] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com