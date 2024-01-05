Jonathan Majors To Sit With ABC For First Interview Since Assault Conviction, Social Media Reacts

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The actor will be on Good Morning America next week to give his first interview since being found guilty of assault.

ABC anchor Linsey Davis will be speaking with Majors Monday morning, with other segments appearing on GMA3 later that afternoon. Then, an extended cut will stream on Davis’ show Prime later that day, and then on Thursday, IMPACT x Nightline will show a half-hour special on the conversation.

Ironically, ABC is owned by Disney, who fired Majors from his Marvel gigs of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and in the second season of the Disney+ series Loki. Disney parted ways with Majors moments after the guilty verdict was handed down on Dec. 18.

Majors was found not guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated assault in the second degree in the December ruling. However, he was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment, which comes with the possibility of up to one year in jail. That will be determined once he’s sentenced on Feb. 6.

The charges stem from his Mar. 25 arrest after getting into a heated exchange with his now ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. While in the back of a cab, she peered over at his phone as a text that read “I wish I were kissing you” from a woman named Cleopatra popped up on his screen. Jabbari responded by grabbing the phone from him, which is when the NYPD said she “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck.”

Video evidence of the altercation shows Majors attempting to force Jabbari back into the vehicle but eventually giving up. She can be seen running the streets of New York as she chases after him.

Then, the morning after the incident, he found Jabbari unconscious in his closet and called the police, who arrested him after seeing the injuries she sustained.

See below how social media reacts to Majors’ first interview since being found guilty.

Jonathan Majors To Sit With ABC For First Interview Since Assault Conviction, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com