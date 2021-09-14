House Of Aama Paid Homage to Vintage Black Excellence At NYFW

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Vintage Black Excellence was the theme at the House of Aama 2021 New York Fashion Week presentation. The “Salt Water” summer resort 2022 line of men’s and women’s wear emerged from the “Black Eden” capsule that contained 1940’s-inspired swimwear, wide leg pants, and A-line dresses coupled with bee-hives and French roll hairstyles donned by some of the women and a variation of afros sported by the men.

The stunning brown skin models strutted the runway to the sounds of Nina Simone, James Brown, and Duke Ellington to name a few. Oohs and aahs escaped the lips of audience members as eye-catching garments like dainty floral dresses, silk flowing gowns, red and white striped sets, and classic prints continuously floated pass them.

The garments told a story of a time in history where Black people congregated on a resort called Idlewild (aka Black Eden) not too far from big cities like Chicago, St. Louis, and Detroit. Idlewild was a place where middle-class Black Americans could vacate to in order to escape the Jim Crow way of living back in their hometowns. It was a place where they could be treated as first class citizens – where they could go to night clubs, hair salons, after hour joints, hotels, and motels…all while feeling free and sporting their fancy fashions.

House of Aama is a lifestyle brand inspired by African culture. It was started by mother daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka. Their garments are produced in Los Angeles, CA and made to order. Check out some of the swoon-worthy looks from the show below.

