ATL: Andre Dickens In The Community Putting In Work! [Photos]

Andre Dickens has been elected by the good people of Atlanta as the next mayor. After a hard-fought runoff ballot against Felicia Moore, Dickens comes on top as victorious. It is safe to say ATL now has a mayor named Andre! Mayor Dickens plans to deal with issues like cleaning up crime & infrastructure problems.

Let’s look over some photos of our new mayor rolling his sleeves up and getting work done in our communities!

