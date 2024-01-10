Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Bassett

is that favorite, fashionable, sassy, rich auntie you can’t wait to see at the family cookout. She’s given us fierce fashion and impactful roles portraying strong Black women for over 35 years. The industry vet is so talented, and that was confirmed when it was revealed she is currently the highest paid actress of color – earning 500k per episode for playing the Althea character in the crime TV drama

911

.

Angela Bassett receives an honorary Academy Award

The 65-year-old actress is the proud owner of three Black Reel Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, sixteen NAACP Image Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She received an honorary Academy Award at the Goveror’s Ball. The honor comes after the legendary actress was snubbed during the 2023 Academy Awards. Bassett was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,

but the award went to Jamie Lee Curtis instead.

Regina King presented Bassett with the honorary Academy Award during the Governor’s Ball, but not before singing her praises.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

With such talent and the accolades to follow, Bassett spends a lot of time on the red carpet. She’s always slayed the red carpet, but over the last few years, it has become evident our favorite auntie only gets better with age. The way she flashes those perfectly sculpted biceps, toned calves, and radiant skin at award shows proves that her Black has no plans of cracking anytime soon.

RELATED ARTICLES: Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett Receives An Honorary Oscar In An ‘Award-Winning’ Dolce & Gabbana Gown

Bassett’s longevity in the entertainment industry is inspiring, and so is her ability to embody the definition of aging like fine wine. She looks just as good today as she did in 1991 when she played Reva Devereaux in Boyz N the Hood. In honor of our favorite auntie’s latest win, we’re reflecting on her timeless career and youthful looks.

Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof was originally published on hellobeautiful.com