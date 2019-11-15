Braids and twists serve as a great protective style when we want to give our hair a break, add some length, or simply switch up our style. We’ve been seeing braided styles and twists on the red carpet more and more over the past years. Whether it’s Issa Rae giving us a sculpted braided updo or Amandla Stenberg playing with braids and color, we love the looks we see on Black Hollywood when it comes time to walk the red carpet! Check out our top 21 favorite photos of Black celebrity women rocking braids and twists on the red carpet. Get ready to be inspired for your next style!

21 Photos Of Black Celebs Rocking Braids And Twists On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com