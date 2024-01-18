20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Super Bowl is one of the largest television events in the world and for most artists, performing during the halftime show is the height of stardom.

Many of us know that ads during the Super Bowl can exceed $5M for a 30-second commercial, and although performers are not paid for their performances during the halftime show, the visibility and notoriety is the reward!

There has never been a gospel artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, as very few artists are mainstream enough to appeal to both Christians and non-Christians.

Black gospel and inspirational music is a very niche genre, and though the music is extremely popular and very respected among skin folk, to the wider audience that attends and tunes into the event, it would probably garner mixed reviews.

Nonetheless, there are quite a few gospel artists who have the charisma, talent, and skill to rock one of the biggest stages.

A list of gospel artists who would give a great halftime show performance:

