15 Motivational Scriptures and Lessons to Carry Into the New Year | ‘I Need a Word’ 2023 Recap

With a New Year ahead, now is the perfect time to rejoice and reflect. Whether you’re in need of encouragement or a bible verse to meditate on, guests like Pastor Shirley Caesar, Isabel Davis, and Jovonta Patton share wisdom in this I Need a Word series.

As the bible states, seeking wise counsel (or the advice of someone from a biblical/faith-based perspective) is a key component of navigating new seasons.

Prov. 15:22, “Without counsel purposes are disappointed: but in the multitude of counsellors they are established.”

Prov. 19:20-21, “Hear counsel, and receive instruction, that thou mayest be wise in thy latter end. There are many devices in a man’s heart; nevertheless the counsel of the Lord, that shall stand.”

Prov. 1:5, “A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels:”

Prov. 12:15,“The way of a fool is right in his own eyes: but he that hearkeneth unto counsel is wise.”

Scroll for a recap of 15 I Need a Word motivational messages, scriptures, and lessons from 2023. Follow @GetUpErica for more daily praise and inspiration!

