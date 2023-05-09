12 Stylish Mother-Daughter Duos

If ‘I get it from my mama’ had style, it would be likeslaying Paris Fashion Week. Or Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James serving us a double slay on the red carpet. It would probably be as fresh-faced as Niecy Nash and her daughter, Dia, and effortless like Savanah and Zhuri James. All of these mother-daughter duos serve us #Blackgirlmagic on a daily, but we celebrate a little extra this Mother’s Day.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her daughter Coco Ivy are taking stylish mother-daughter duos to the next level. Ivy styled her mother for award season, putting the Abbott Elementary actress and beloved entertainer in gorgeous gowns that constantly made the best-dressed list. Teyana Taylor’s mini-me Junie made her first appearance on the runway in a fashion show for Pretty Little Thing in 2021. Beyonce’s firstborn, Blue Ivy, has flexed her skills as a model in her mom’s Ivy Park and Tiffany & Co campaigns.

Tracee Ellis Ross has been vocal about her mother’s influence on her style. Including an early fashion lesson she learned. “My mom always taught me there’s nothing wrong with buying beautiful and expensive things, as long as you know their worth and take care of them,” she told The Wall Street Journal in 2019.

Keep scrolling to see these mothers do motherhood with style.

