12 Female Rappers Who Made A Great Impact On Hip-Hop Fashion

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-hop was birthed by DJ Kool Herc, in a South Bronx apartment complex in the 70s. A back-to-school fundraiser with anof .25 cents for ladies and .50 cents for gents turned into a historic event that would shift the musical landscape as we knew it. Over time, with rotating hip-hop players, the young genre would evolve, spreading its tentacles into the fashion realm.

Today (August 11, 2023), hip-hop turned 50 and we’re paying homage to the femcees who have great influence on hip-hop fashion. How could we not?

When you think about it, hip-hop has always been tied to fashion. Like every other male-dominated industry, when women step on the scene, it flourishes. Female rappers have been instrumental in hip-hop’s expansion through fashion. Fashion icons like Salt N’ Pepa and Lil’ Kim influenced the culture with their timeless and unapologetic fashion.

“In an era without hip-hop stylists, Salt N’ Pepa brought and wore their own accessible clothes — the same styles worn by cool Blacks and Latin X kids in the 80s. Think 8 Ball jackets, spandex, rectangular gold doorknocker earrings, and acid wash denim,” explains Clover Hope, author of The Motherlode: 100+ Women Who Made Hip-Hop.” In the series of essays, Hope deconstructs how female rappers contributed to hip-hop. A lot of women were into oversized looking a little more like the guys and here we came with our spandex and our 8 Ball jackets and our kente hats and our diva boots.”

The door knockers of the 80s are being worn again by girls today. Ripped, bleached, and distressed jeans have returned as a runaway staple. And streetwear – from sneakers and bombers to sweat suits and color block combinations – remains a constant within the fashion editorial and retail industries.

Lil’ Kim’s Influence On Hip-Hop Fashion

Salt N’ Pepa laid the foundation for female sex-positive music and Lil’ Kim capitalized on it. Sexual lyrics, fashion, and confidence would combust in Lil’ Kim, whose prior fashion knowledge working at Bloomingdale’s in NYC would prepare her to bridge hip-hop to high fashion through her relationships with designers who previously wouldn’t work with hip-hop artists.

“I introduced Lil’ Kim to Giorgio Armani and it was a big, big deal when that happened,” LaChapelle told journalist Nadja Sayej in a 2018 Garage interview. “There wasn’t this connection between rap music and high fashion back then; it didn’t happen yet. Now, everyone works hard to be seated next to Anna Wintour at Fashion Week.”

“Her entry into the game was a turning point for women in rap where image became so much more of a focus, like showing sexuality and being stylish also,” Clover Hope said in an exclusive clip run in our Lil Kim: Anatomy Of An Icon cover story. “It was aspirational. It was this coveting of luxury that she epitomized in a way that I think reflected a lot of young Black girls’ desire to be draped in some of these things. A lot of that, the ghetto fabulous philosophy, was young Black girls wanting to live the fantasy outside of what was expected of them.”

Hip-Hop Fashion Today

Thanks to the groundwork laid by artists like Kim, Salt N’ Pepa, Queen Latifah, and more, rap acts like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, have been able to carve mainstream careers at the intersection of hip-hop and fashion.

As a permanent fixture at Fashion Week around the world, Cardi B is one of hip-hop’s most current fashionable femcees. She is often seen in the front row at the most exclusive runway shows. She is a Met Gala favorite.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, we’re spotlighting the femcees who made their mark on hip-hop fashion. Keep scrolling.

12 Female Rappers Who Made A Great Impact On Hip-Hop Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com