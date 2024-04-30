Listen Live
Revamped Gastonia Baseball Club Kicks Off 2024 Season

Published on April 30, 2024

Baseball returns to Gaston County with a surge of enthusiasm.

On Thursday evening, hundreds of fans thronged into CaroMont Health Park as the home team embarked on a new season, heralding a fresh start.

This moment, though eagerly anticipated, wasn’t assured, particularly after the Gastonia Honey Hunters folded following their triumphant first division championship win in 2023. However, in 2024, according to WCCB, General Manager Brady Salisbury affirms that the Gastonia Baseball Club is primed for both competitive and financial triumphs.

