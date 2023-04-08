Holiday

10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist

Published on April 8, 2023

The crucifix symbol of christ Jesus cross on the holy spirit light background

Source: shuang paul wang / Getty

Happy Easter! He has risen!

Easter marks the Resurrection of Jesus three days after his death by crucifixion.

It’s hard to believe that Resurrection Sunday is here yet another year, however, it’s time to put on the Easter playlist.

Many of us grew up on hymns and choir music, so we know what we like.

But for those who need a little help getting your Easter Weekend playlist together, we have some suggestions for you!

Luke 24:6-7

Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.’

10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

1. Celebrate – T.D. Jakes

2. Matthew 28 – Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers

3. Calvary (Luke 23:33-46) – Richard Smallwood With Vision

4. He Is Lord – Bishop Leonard Scott

5. Resurrection Medley (LIVE) – Donnie McClurkin

6. Risen – Israel Houghton

7. EASTER – Travis Greene feat. Todd Dulaney

8. Worth (Hymns Medley) | Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration – Anthony Brown

9. Blood Donor – Malcolm Williams & Great Faith

10. Because of Calvary – John P. Kee

