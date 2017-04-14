‘Queen Sugar’ Season 2 Coming In June

Season 2 of Ava Duvernay’s OWN series Queen Sugar will premiere on June 20, while Season 1 will stream on Hulu beginning April 21, under a new deal announced Thursday by the streaming service and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The show’s second season will launch with a two-night event, airing new episodes on both June 20 and June 21. Subsequent seasons will become available to stream following their initial run on OWN.

According to the OWN press release:

In the new season, the Bordelon siblings struggle to move forward with their lives as they strive to honor the legacy of their father following his unexpected passing. Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) relocates to Saint Josephine, Louisiana to help run the family business.

As the only Black female sugarcane mill owner, she must fight to regain her independence while rebuilding her relationships with her estranged siblings. Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) struggles to transform from a formerly incarcerated single father to a land owner in the eyes of his family as he works to restore his relationship with his son’s mother.

Nova (Rutina Wesley) finds herself torn between her activism and her desire to be loved. Together, they must learn to rely on one another as they navigate their tenuous bonds as family.

For Season 2, DuVernay has once again assembled an all-female directing team, including Kat Candler, DeMane Davis, Cheryl Dunye, Aurora Guerrero and Amanda Marsalis, with additional names to be announced.

The debut season won an NAACP Image Award for Best Drama Series, Television Show of the Year from both ABFF and AAFCA, and was a People’s Choice Awards nominee for Favorite Cable Drama. It was also the number one cable series for women 25-54 and the number one new cable series for African-American women and total viewers during its run.

