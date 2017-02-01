Angel Taylor Releases New Music

via gospelflava.com

The new year continues to bring new music to the Gospel music marketplace. Angel Taylor, formerly of one of the Best Selling Gospel Groups of All-Time, Trin-i-Tee 5:7, enters the foray with a brand new single titled “Everything”.

Everything is the first single from Taylor’s solo EP Love Angel scheduled for release later this year. Taylor shared these words about the single, “After taking a much needed break to enjoy life and family, I’m elated about being able to share my heart on this record. This single comes from an incredibly personal place.”

Everything is produced by Davon Jamison and features BET Sunday Best finalist David Michael Wyatt. The single is available on iTunes.