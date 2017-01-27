CLOSE
Motorist Killed In CMPD Shooting In Bizarre Hit-And-Run

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shot and killed Josue Javier Diaz, 28, after Diaz collided with an unmarked CMPD car on Albemarle Road in the fatal incident that occurred just after 1 p.m. The officers called for a marked car and chased the vehicle to the 6200 block of Albemarle Road near the Pizza Hut and U-Haul, according to a CMPD press release.

Diaz stopped his car directly in front of the unmarked, exited and displayed  handgun, according to a CMPD press release. The detective then shot and killed Diaz.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal shooting. CMPD says it has recovered Diaz’s gun. Both Diaz and the officer are Hispanic. CMPD said via Twitter that it will not release the officer’s name because he was on an undercover assignment.

Albemarle Road was shut down between Farm Pond Lane and Sharon Amity Road during CMPD’s investigation. The Independence Boulevard to Albermarle Road was also closed.

Black Lives Matter tweeted about the shooting and invited protesters to gather at the scene of the shooting. A vigil is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the location of the shooting.

