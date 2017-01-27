Enjoy Free Arts And Culture On Saturday

This is a great weekend to get out and experience the city’s arts & culture scene with Connect with Culture Day. The Mint Museum, the Arts & Science Council and other cultural partners will offer free general admission from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

A few highlights from this year’s Connect with Culture Day: Free general admission to: the Mint Museum Uptown from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; the Levine Museum of the New South from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Latta Plantation from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and President James K. Polk State Historic Site from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Storytime reading with Charlotte Ballet Principal Ballerina Alessandra Ball James at the Morrison Regional Library from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Jazz movement class with Charlotte Ballet at Siskey YMCA in Matthews from 1-2 p.m. Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos) 10 photos Launch gallery Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos) 1. Romeo et Juliette (Romeo and Juliet), 1966. © Source:Miguel Berrocal, Romeo et Juliette (Romeo and Juliet), 1966. © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris 1 of 10 2. Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered Source:Andy Goh 2 of 10 3. Marilyn Monroe Source:Andy Warhol, Marilyn Monroe (F. & S. II. 23), 1967. © 2016 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York 3 of 10 4. Nachtzug (Night Train) Source:Pol Mara, Nachtzug (Night Train), 1969. © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / SOFAM, Brussels 4 of 10 5. Tridem K Source:Victor Vasarely, Tridem K, 1968. © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris 5 of 10 6. Tracé sur le Paroi V Source:Joan Miró, Tracé sur le Paroi V (Traced on the Wall V), 1967. © Successió Miró / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris 2016 6 of 10 7. Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered Source:Andy Goh 7 of 10 8. Andy Warhol Source:Andy Warhol, Andy Warhol, 2005. © 2016 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York 8 of 10 9. Prison pour Danaé Source:Gustave Singier, Prison pour Danaé (Danaé’s Prison), 1962. © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris 9 of 10 10. Max Bill Neue Werke Source:Max Bill, Max Bill Neue Werke (Max Bill New Works), 1972. © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ProLitteris, Zurich 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos) Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos)

Enjoy Free Arts And Culture On Saturday was originally published on oldschool1053.com