CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Enjoy Free Arts And Culture On Saturday

0 reads
Leave a comment

This is a great weekend to get out and experience the city’s arts & culture scene with Connect with Culture Day. The Mint Museum, the Arts & Science Council and other cultural partners will offer free general admission from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A few highlights from this year’s Connect with Culture Day:

  • Free general admission to: the Mint Museum Uptown from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; the Levine Museum of the New South from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Latta Plantation from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and President James K. Polk State Historic Site from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Storytime reading with Charlotte Ballet Principal Ballerina Alessandra Ball James at the Morrison Regional Library from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Jazz movement class with Charlotte Ballet at Siskey YMCA in Matthews from 1-2 p.m.
Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered

Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos)

10 photos Launch gallery

Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos)

Continue reading Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos)

Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos)

Enjoy Free Arts And Culture On Saturday was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art , Culture Day , Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture , Mint Museum Uptown

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close