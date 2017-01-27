Enjoy Free Arts And Culture On Saturday

0 reads Leave a comment
This is a great weekend to get out and experience the city’s arts & culture scene with Connect with Culture Day. The Mint Museum, the Arts & Science Council and other cultural partners will offer free general admission from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A few highlights from this year’s Connect with Culture Day:
- Free general admission to: the Mint Museum Uptown from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; the Levine Museum of the New South from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Latta Plantation from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and President James K. Polk State Historic Site from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Storytime reading with Charlotte Ballet Principal Ballerina Alessandra Ball James at the Morrison Regional Library from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Jazz movement class with Charlotte Ballet at Siskey YMCA in Matthews from 1-2 p.m.
