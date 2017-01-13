MLK Events At Local Churches

Local churches are hosting a variety of events to celebrate the life Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Confronting Chaos: Creating the Beloved Community
Join Bishop Paul Leeland and friends from across Western NC as we celebrate Dr. King and recommit ourselves to his important work.
The day will feature fellowship, worship, communion, music, small group dialogues, youth session and essays, action steps and follow-up about how we can take up Dr. King’s call to transform the world around us.
Keynote Speaker – Dr. F. Willis Johnson, Wellspring Church, Ferguson, MO
Donations will be collected at the door to defray the cost of lunch.
10 a.m. Saturday, 52 16th Ave NW Hickory, NC 28601
Bridging Musical Worlds, Sunday
A Sign of the Times (musical organization that preserves the legacy of the African Diaspora through music, dance, and the spoken word) will partner with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte School of Arts and Design to present an evening of music dedicated to the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. $5.00. Click Here for Tickets or purchase at the door. 5 p.m. Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Conference Center
Art • Poetry Music, Monday
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrate his legacy and Charlotte’s African-American community at Art • Poetry • Music, a FREE collaborative concert. APM fuses music, spoken word and visual art with readings of Dr. King’s iconic speeches, with performances by three-time Emmy Award winner Bluz, of Slam Charlotte, the incredible Ocie Davis Quintet and the combined choirs of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, the Carolina Chorale, Opera Carolina and Firebird Alliance. RSVP requested. 7 p.m. Monday
Radio One Charlotte Joins Hundreds In The MLK Parade
Radio One Charlotte Joins Hundreds In The MLK Parade
1. MLK Parade1 of 20
2. MLK Parade2 of 20
3. MLK Parade3 of 20
4. MLK Parade4 of 20
5. MLK Parade5 of 20
6. MLK Parade6 of 20
7. MLK Parade7 of 20
8. MLK Parade8 of 20
9. MLK Parade9 of 20
10. MLK Parade10 of 20
11. MLK Parade11 of 20
12. MLK Parade12 of 20
13. MLK Parade13 of 20
14. MLK Parade14 of 20
15. MLK Parade15 of 20
16. MLK Parade16 of 20
17. MLK Parade17 of 20
18. MLK Parade18 of 20
19. MLK Parade19 of 20
20. MLK Parade20 of 20