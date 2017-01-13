MLK Events At Local Churches

Local churches are hosting a variety of events to celebrate the life Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Confronting Chaos: Creating the Beloved Community

Join Bishop Paul Leeland and friends from across Western NC as we celebrate Dr. King and recommit ourselves to his important work.

The day will feature fellowship, worship, communion, music, small group dialogues, youth session and essays, action steps and follow-up about how we can take up Dr. King’s call to transform the world around us.

Keynote Speaker – Dr. F. Willis Johnson, Wellspring Church, Ferguson, MO

Donations will be collected at the door to defray the cost of lunch.

10 a.m. Saturday, 52 16th Ave NW Hickory, NC 28601

Bridging Musical Worlds, Sunday

A Sign of the Times (musical organization that preserves the legacy of the African Diaspora through music, dance, and the spoken word) will partner with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte School of Arts and Design to present an evening of music dedicated to the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. $5.00. Click Here for Tickets or purchase at the door. 5 p.m. Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Conference Center

Other MLK Community Events

Art • Poetry Music, Monday

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrate his legacy and Charlotte’s African-American community at Art • Poetry • Music, a FREE collaborative concert. APM fuses music, spoken word and visual art with readings of Dr. King’s iconic speeches, with performances by three-time Emmy Award winner Bluz, of Slam Charlotte, the incredible Ocie Davis Quintet and the combined choirs of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, the Carolina Chorale, Opera Carolina and Firebird Alliance. RSVP requested. 7 p.m. Monday