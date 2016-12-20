More Entertainment Options Coming To Southend!

0 reads Leave a comment

The area near the Southend breweries is going to get even busier in the coming years. The City Council approved a zoning change to allow an entertainment district that will bring more dining and shops options to Yancey and Old Pineville roads. The vote was unanimous despite misgivings by City Staff that questioned whether the area had the infrastructure to sustain the development.

Council member Lawana Mayfield said the development will be good for an area in her district that has not reaped the benefits of the Southend development that has occurred closer to Uptown.

“Here’s an opportunity to see some development in that area,” Mayfield said.

The area is already heavily patronized thanks to Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Sugar Creek Brewing Company and the Broken Spoke and its companion distillery.

White Point Properties wants to turn the Bowers Fiber facility into about 75,000 square feet of offices, shops and restaurants on the 5.1-acre site.