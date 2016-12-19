In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about a book she read years ago called, “The Four Agreements,” which gives a lot of great advice on what essentially boils down to being the best you can be at all times. Erica breaks down the wisdom the book imparts about interacting, communicating and disagreeing with people, and regulating your own thoughts about yourself.

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out this exclusive video for more of this helpful, motivating message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: I’m Trying Not To Be Fat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Use Your Brain [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Grow Up [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ericaism: Always Try Your Best To Do Your Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com