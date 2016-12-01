March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte On Saturday

Local pastors, community activists and concerned citizens will participate in the March For Love, a rally and march in support of love, unity, compassion and hope. The event begins at noon at Marshall Park.

Participants include: Rev. Amantha Barbee, Nimish Bhatt, Hannah Hasan, Matt Olin, Rabbi Judy Schindler and others. Partners include: the Charlotte Clergy Coalition For Justice. Stop by after church.

The brief program at Marshall Park will include poetry, song and prayer, followed by a processional to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate. The group will pause along the route at the Holocaust Memorial, the Martin Luther King Memorial and the memorial for Mohandas “Mahatma” Gandhi, all within a few blocks from the starting point. Participants are encouraged to leave flowers at the foot of each monument.

“We believe this will be a visible and moving tribute to love, unity, compassion and hope in Charlotte and a way for our community to say “no” to hate and divisiveness,” according to the press release.