CLOSE
Radio One
HomeRadio One

Wildfires Force Evacuation In Tennessee Mountain Tourist Areas

0 reads
Leave a comment

.mcclatchy-embed{position:relative;padding:40px 0 56.25%;height:0;overflow:hidden;max-width:100%}.mcclatchy-embed iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%}

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Wildfires in the Tennessee mountains have set more than 30 structures ablaze in the Great Smoky Mountains. Fires were licking edges of Dollywood, according to the Charlotte Observer. The fires destroyed resort and forced tourists and residents to evacuate.

Don’t Miss: Former UNC Football Player Is Helping Families In Need

Wildfires Force Evacuation In Tennessee Mountain Tourist Areas was originally published on oldschool1053.com

wildfire

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close