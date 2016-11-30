Could Evelyn Lozada Be Making Her Return To ‘Basketball Wives?’

Reality TV is arguably a revolving door for cast members and few reality stars can say that they have been with a show since the very first episode. One of the most successful reality show franchises is VH1’s hit series Basketball Wives, which premiered in 2010 and has run for five seasons while also producing the successful spinoff Basketball Wives LA. Original BBW cast member Evelyn Lozada left the show after its fifth season aired back in 2013 and it was said that the original Miami franchise had been cancelled. Now a rumor is circulating that could possibly put Lozada front and center once again.

The last few years has seen a quieter, gentler Evelyn Lozada, thanks in large part to her new child, new relationship and family-oriented reality show Livin’ Lozada on OWN network. In her absence from the BBW franchise that made her famous, the LA cast has continued to give fans their fix, including placing Lozada’s former castmate Tami Roman on the LA spinoff.

As filming for the new, revamped season is set to begin, there is a rumor circulating that Evelyn Lozada could be back where it all started as a full-time cast member of BBW again. The Shade Room first posted the news and Lozada has been playing coy on social media by asking fans if they can guess what her big announcement will be on December 1.

If this is true, it will be very interesting to see Lozada return to the show, since she has toned down her TV persona a great deal since fans last saw her on the VH1 hit. We here at HB will keep you posted!

