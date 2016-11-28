CLOSE
Will There Be Charges In Keith Scott’s Fatal Shooting?

City Council Protest

Source: Tonya Jameson / Tonya Jameson

Scary! Roland Martin’s Comparison of North Carolina To Selma

Mecklenburg County prosecutors will announce on Wednesday whether charges will be filed in the officer-involved fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, the Charlotte Observer reported. Thus far, prosecutors have declined to provide any information about the case in which Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Brentley Vinson fatally shot Scott.

CMPD police chief Kerr Putney declined to take any disciplinary actions against Vinson in the case. The Observer reported that prosecutors have the state investigation report as well as the autopsy results.

Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night

Will There Be Charges In Keith Scott’s Fatal Shooting? was originally published on oldschool1053.com

