CLOSE
Election 2016
HomeElection 2016

Anti-Trump Protestors Take To The Streets Nationwide

0 reads
Leave a comment
As Donald Trump Wins Presidency, Country Reacts

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Despite calls for unity from President Obama, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and President-elect Donald Trump, protestors gathered in Washington, New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere to protest Trump’s election.

Here’s Why Hillary Clinton Wore Purple

Protest locations from Trump Tower in Chicago and New York to American University and other college campuses.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!

Election 2016 At Slate

Election Night 2016 (Photos)

19 photos Launch gallery

Election Night 2016 (Photos)

Continue reading Election Night 2016 (Photos)

Election Night 2016 (Photos)

Anti-Trump Protestors Take To The Streets Nationwide was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Donald Trump , Election 2016 , Hillary Clinton , protest

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close